U.S. VP Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore -White House

Kamala Harris will become the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam next month during a trip that will also include Singapore and is aimed at strengthening ties with "two critical Indo-Pacific partners," the White House said on Friday.

Harris will discuss regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and "our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order," it said. "President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it a top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work," the White House said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available. Harris recently visited Mexico and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women's issues.

