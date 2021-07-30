Left Menu

TN CM directs withdrawal of defamation cases filed against political leaders in AIADMK regime

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:47 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed withdrawal of defamation cases filed against political leaders including those from the DMK during the previous AIADMK regime.

Around 130 cases were filed between 2012 and February 2021 against DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran, some party leaders, DMDK founder Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha, Congress' EVKS Elangovan and S Vijayadharini and CPI(M) former state secretary G Ramakrishnan among others, an official release here said.

''Chief minister M K Stalin has directed withdrawal of all the defamation cases filed against the political leaders and drop further action,'' it said.

