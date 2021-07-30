Left Menu

Farmers manhandle BJP leader Kailash Meghwal in Rajasthan

Farmers protesting in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar against the Central Government's three farm laws, allegedly attacked and assaulted BJP leader Kailash Meghwal on Friday.

30-07-2021
Farmers protesting in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar against the Central Government's three farm laws, allegedly attacked and assaulted BJP leader Kailash Meghwal on Friday. It is being reported that the protestors manhandled and tore clothes of the BJP leader when he arrived to participate in a BJP protest over inflation and irrigation.

In a video of the incident, the BJP leader can be seen in a torn shirt and surrounded by an angry and violent mob. Several persons can be seen pushing, while police personnel run to rescue the BJP leader.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

