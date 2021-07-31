Killers of Katihar ex-mayor must be arrested quickly, says Bihar deputy CM

Terming the killing of a former mayor of Katihar by unidentified assailants as ''shocking", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Friday said that the accused must be arrested quickly. Shivraj Paswan (45) was shot dead by motorcycle-borne attackers near the Santoshi Mandir Chowk area in Katihar on Thursday night when he was returning home from work. He was in the real estate business.

"It's a shocking incident. The culprits will not be spared. a man haunt has been launched to nab the accused. They must be arrested immediately," Prasad, who is also the MLA of Katihar, told reporters outside the state assembly.

Advertisement

The deputy CM said he is going to Katihar on Saturday and will meet senior district police officials.

The law and order situation in the state is visible to all, Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, said on the killing of Paswan.

"We strongly condemn the incident and demand a thorough probe. Strict action must be taken against the accused,'' he said.

The issue was raised in the assembly also.

CPI (ML) member Mahboob Alam demanded a proper investigation into the killing. Paswan was elected to the mayor's post unopposed in March after it fell vacant upon his predecessor Vijay Singh becoming a member of the Assembly from the Barari constituency. He had held the post till the tenure of the board ended in June. Fresh elections for urban local bodies have been deferred in view of the COVID outbreak. The day-to-day affairs of the municipal corporation are now being run by an administrator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)