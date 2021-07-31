Brazil governors meet with U.S. envoy Kerry in appeal for climate aid

Brazilian state governors met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Friday, sidestepping the country's President Jair Bolsonaro in the first of several meetings with foreign powers to request funding for conservation projects aimed at combating climate change.

Bolsonaro has rolled back environmental enforcement and called for construction on protected areas since taking office in 2019, contributing to a surge in deforestation and wildfires in the Amazon rainforest and other biomes seen as critical to curbing climate change. Seven state leaders from the Governors for Climate alliance presented a list of projects to Kerry in the virtual meeting, according to statements from governors following the meeting.

Advertisement

The meeting follows at least 23 state governors in the alliance sending a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden in April signaling a desire to cooperate on sustainability initiatives in light of the "climate emergency." The projects could be executed in 2-6 years and create more than 150,000 green jobs, although the total investment required has yet to be determined, the Espirito Santo state government said in a statement. The projects are located across Brazil and not confined to the Amazon region.

Flavio Dino, the left-wing governor of Maranhao who represented the Amazon states in the meeting, told Reuters that he had requested support for the region's Green Recovery Plan, unveiled earlier this month. That plan seeks to curb destruction and promote sustainable development. "Of course, the role of the states increases if the federal government doesn't do its job," Dino said. "Brazil being in the supposed position of environmental villain, or a place open to environmental crime, isn't good for anyone."

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to request for comment. Dino said that Kerry was friendly throughout, even when he expressed concerns about the continued rise in deforestation in 2021.

A representative for Kerry did not respond to request for comment. Espirito Santo Governor Renato Casagrande said in an online broadcast following the meeting with Kerry that the governors would next hold technical-level meetings with Kerry's team on possible cooperation.

Governors for Climate are also seeking to meet with China, the European Union and other international organizations, according to the Espirito Santo government. ($1 = 5.2128 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)