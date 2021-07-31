Left Menu

Gangster Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS, returns to Tihar jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:56 IST
Gangster Chhota Rajan discharged from AIIMS, returns to Tihar jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday due to stomach ache, was discharged from the hospital and taken back to Tihar jail, officials said on Saturday.

Rajan, 61, underwent treatment and was discharged from the hospital on Friday evening, they said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Rajan has been discharged from AIIMS and is now back in jail.

In April also, Rajan was admitted to the hospital after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery. Rajan has been lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

