Left Menu

Karnataka CM pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Saturday in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 13:26 IST
Karnataka CM pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Saturday in the national capital. The Karnataka CM also visited 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Later today, Bommai will go to Bengaluru and hold an official meeting at 5 pm at the Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru related to the COVID-19 situation. District administrative officials will be also present in the meeting virtually. This comes after Kerala started witnessing more COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier on Friday, Bommai sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met several political leaders and apprised them about the state's situation.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021