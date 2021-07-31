West Bengal BJP to go ahead with 'mini marathon' in Kolkata despite no police permission

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has vowed to take part in the 'mini marathon' in the city to be organised by its youth wing on Sunday, despite the Kolkata Police not granting permission for the event.

Besides Ghosh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Janata Yuva Morcha state president Saumitra Khan and its national secretary Raju Bista will take part in the less-than-1 km marathon in the Maidan area, to encourage the Indian sports contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. ''Keeping in mind the Covid situation, there will not be a large turnout at the event with only 500 participants. This gesture is all about giving a boost to our sportspersons at the Olympics… If the police want to take action, let them," Ghosh told PTI. A Kolkata Police officer said go-ahead for the event has not been granted due to the COVID-19 restrictions that disallow large gatherings in the state.

