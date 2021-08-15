Left Menu

Opposition mayor of Ukrainian city found dead

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, who was a member of a pro-Russian opposition political party, was found dead in his house with a gunshot wound on Sunday. The National Police of Ukraine said it was establishing the circumstances of the death and had opened a criminal case. Pavlov, 48, is a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 22:33 IST
Opposition mayor of Ukrainian city found dead

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, who was a member of a pro-Russian opposition political party, was found dead in his house with a gunshot wound on Sunday. It was unclear whether Konstantin Pavlov's death was a murder or suicide. The National Police of Ukraine said it was establishing the circumstances of the death and had opened a criminal case.

Pavlov, 48, is a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life party. He was elected mayor of Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine which is also the hometown of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, last December. Pictures posted on social media by Pavlov's fellow party member, Vadim Rabinovich, showed the mayor lying on the floor at the entrance to his residence, with a gun next to his left leg.

Artem Marchevsky, general producer of 112 Ukraine TV channel and also a member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life party, said Pavlov was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Opposition Platform - For Life is one of the main opposition parties in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021