Pak hopes Taliban would not allow Afghan soil to be used against any country

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed hope that the Afghan Taliban would stay true to their word and not allow Afghanistans soil to be used against any country.Talking to the media in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-08-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 22:48 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday expressed hope that the Afghan Taliban would stay true to their word and not allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against any country.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He, however, did not elaborate about Khan’s address nor did he share at what forum the premier will speak to the international community.

The minister said that Islamabad will not allow the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

''I watched (Taliban spokesmen) Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid's interviews. They guaranteed that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country in the world,'' said the minister.

Sheikh Rashid also alleged that India’s discomfort over the turn of events in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover was obvious. ''Defeat is written on their faces,'' he added.

His remarks came a day after the Pakistan Cabinet stressed ''India should stay clear of interference in Afghanistan because it has no border with Afghanistan.'' Briefing the media about the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday alleged that India had used Afghanistan's land against Pakistan during the previous government in Kabul.

India has in the past strongly trashed as ''baseless propaganda'' Pakistan's claim and asked Islamabad to take ''credible and verifiable'' action against terrorism emanating from its soil instead.

