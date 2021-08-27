Left Menu

Mexico's interior minister to step down - reports

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:35 IST
Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez will leave her top cabinet role and return to her prior post as a lawmaker, Mexican media said on Thursday.

Several outlets reported her departure from the cabinet, and the ruling party's Senate leader said she was rejoining the legislative body, which she left after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018.

"We express our pleasure to Dra. Olga Sanchez Cordero for her decision to rejoin as senator," Senator Ricardo Monreal said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

