Malaysia Aviation Group rolls out stricter drug testing after pilot detained 

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on ​Friday it has ordered mandatory drug ​testing and will conduct stricter ‌screening for ​all pilots across its airlines, following the arrest of a Malaysia Airlines pilot for alleged trafficking in Indonesia last month.

The ‌unidentified pilot, 39, was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. Urine tests ‌also showed the Malaysian Airlines pilot had been under the influence of cocaine and ‌methamphetamines, the customs office said.