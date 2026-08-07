Shooting takes place at school in Thailand, officials say
A shooting incident occurred at a school in Thailand's Bang Kruai district, with police identifying the perpetrator as a student, but further details remain unclear.
- Country:
- Thailand
A shooting incident took place at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok on Friday, a district official said, with police identifying the perpetrator as a student.
The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province. There were no further details provided.