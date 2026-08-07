Shooting takes place at school in Thailand, officials say

A shooting incident occurred at a school in Thailand's Bang Kruai district, with police identifying the perpetrator as a student, but further details remain unclear.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 08:58 IST
Shooting takes place at school in Thailand, officials say
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

​A ‌shooting incident ​took place ‌at a school in Thailand north of Bangkok ‌on Friday, a ‌district official said, with police identifying ⁠the ​perpetrator ⁠as a student.

The incident took ⁠place in the ​Bang Kruai district ⁠of Nonthaburi province. There ⁠were ​no further details provided.

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