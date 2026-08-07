Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

A ​magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province ‌in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), ‌and was felt in the ‌capital Manila, Reuters witnesses said.

The quake, recorded at 10:38 a.m. local time, was located about 21 ⁠km (13 ​miles) ⁠southwest of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth ⁠of 10 km, PHIVOLCS said in an ​initial advisory. Reuters witnesses in Manila said the ⁠shaking was felt in an office building in ⁠the ​capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate ⁠as a precaution.

PHIVOLCS said no damage was ⁠expected ⁠from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.