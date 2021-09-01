Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rise in prices of LPG
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over the rise in prices of domestic cooking gas, and said the country is uniting against this injustice.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and has been demanding reduction in them by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government.

''The one who is forcing the public to sleep empty stomach is himself sleeping under the shadow of friends....but the country is uniting against the injustice,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress leader used the hashtag ''#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot'' and shared a chart with prices of domestic LPG cylinders in four metros in the country from January this year showing how the prices have risen.

