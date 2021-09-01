Left Menu

Court takes cognisance of Kailash Gehlot's defamation case against Vijender Gupta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognizance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gehlot against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for allegedly defaming him about the procurement of 1,000 low floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey fixed the matter for September 18 for examination of the complainant as a part of pre-summoning evidence.

Gehlot, who is Delhi Transport Minister, has alleged in his complaint that Gupta "intentionally and for malafide purposes" defamed him and tarnished his reputation to gain political mileage.

He has alleged that Gupta leveled "defamatory, scandalous, mischievous, false and scurrilous allegations" verbally as well as in writing.

The complaint has alleged that Gupta posted "reckless, unfounded, malicious, scandalous, malafide, mischievous, libelous, spiteful and defamatory" statements and other materials against Gehlot on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media accounts.

The complaint said that "vilifying and scandalous" allegations were made by the accused to stall the "ambitious project of the Delhi Government to give major relief to the residents of Delhi".

"The Accused made scurrilous, misplaced, and false allegations against the Complainant to teach people of Delhi a lesson for voting in favor of Aam Aadmi Party," the plea alleged.

It claimed that Gupta had made unabated tweets doubting the integrity of the minister about the purchase of the low floor buses, despite a clean-chit being given by a high-powered committee.

Delhi government floated a tender for buses and after due process, it was awarded to Tata but all sorts of allegations were made, it claimed.

