Italy's former PM Berlusconi admitted to hospital - party source

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday for a new health check-up, a party source told Reuters. He was last hospitalized last week when he spent one night at San Raffaele.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital over the past year after contracting coronavirus, which he said was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

