UP govt failed to provide health services to people: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath government, alleging that people are suffering due to poor health services amid the rapidly spreading vector-borne diseases.

“People are suffering due to poor health services in Uttar Pradesh. Due to rains and waterlogging, vector-borne diseases are spreading rapidly. The number of patients infected with such diseases is increasing continuously,” Yadav said in a statement here.

“No effort is being made by the government to check the spread of these diseases. Neither fogging was done timely, nor proper arrangements for treatment has been made available,'' he added.

''Even after 56 deaths due to dengue and viral fever in Firozabad, the administration is sleeping. Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow and adjoining districts are in the grip of typhoid. About 100 people have been affected by typhoid in Lucknow so far,'' he claimed. Accusing the BJP government of being busy in poll campaigning, Yadav said it should wake up from its slumber and ensure quality medical facilities for children and elders who are affected by these diseases.

Health services are not the priority of the BJP government of UP, he said, adding it broke the trust of the people during the Covid pandemic. The BJP government could not supply proper vaccines for the people despite its tall claims, he added.

The farewell of the BJP, which put people’s lives in danger, is certain after 2022 polls, is certain he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)