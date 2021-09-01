Kalyan Singh discharged duties given by RSS, BJP with dedication: Adityanath on ex-CM's 'terahvin'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh on his 'terahvin' Wednesday, saying he discharged the responsibilities given to him by the RSS, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh and the BJP with full honesty and dedication.

The 89-year-old Singh, who served as a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and also as a governor of Rajasthan, died at a hospital in Lucknow on August 21. His 13th day ceremony (terahvin) was held Wednesday at the KMV Inter College ground in Atrauli in the district.

Aside from Adityanath, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, her Rajasthan counterpart Kalraj Mishra and Uttar Pradesh deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also attended the event an paid their tributes to the departed leader.

Vishva Hindu Parishad managing committee member Dinesh Chandra was also present.

''Babuji (as Kalyan Singh was addressed by BJP workers) fulfilled the pledge he had taken to dedicate himself to the society and the country. And, whenever he got responsibilities, be it from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh or the the Bharatiya Janata Party, he discharged them with full commitment, honesty, dedication and firmness,'' Adityanath told the attendees who were in their hundreds.

He also said Singh displayed devotion and made sacrifices to fulfil the dreams of hundreds of years. ''Be it quitting his post in 1992 following the demolition of the disputed structure (Babri Mosque) and taking moral responsibility so that no action is initiated against any government official, or making Uttar Pradesh fear-free, corruption-free. As a health minister, chief minister, and governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, he discharged his responsibilities with commitment.'' Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Mosque was demolished by Kar Sewaks on December 6, 1992. Adityanath also said a statue of the former chief minister will be installed at Lucknow's Super Specialty Cancer Institute and the health facility will be named after him. Bulandshahr’s state medical college will also be named after Kalyan Singh, the CM said. ''He (Kalyan Singh) is not among us physically, but will remain with us in our memories,'' Adityanath said.

The main rituals were held under a decorated waterproof pandal to protect against rain. It also provided shelter to about 1,400 cooks called in to prepare meals for those attending the ceremony.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya paid floral tributes to the departed BJP leader. An estimated 2,000 police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary jawans were deployed for security. Security personnel were posted all along the road from the air strip to the main site.

Singh was cremated on August 23 at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr's Narora town. He is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah.

