Don't foresee any revolt in Goa Cong after candidates announced for polls: Sequeira

Aleixo Sequeira, the newly-appointed working president of Goa Congress, on Wednesday ruled out any revolt in the state unit of the party once candidates for the next year's Assembly polls are announced. Sequeira told PTI that Congress has been expanding its base in all the 40 constituencies in the coastal state and people who have faith in the party's ideology are joining it.

He said any decision on allying with like-minded parties will be taken by the party high-command after conducting a detailed survey in each constituency.

“I don't think there will be any rebellion in the party after candidates are announced for polls (due in February 2022). One odd fellow may leave, but the rest will stay with the party,” he said when asked about a likely scenario of many aspirants demanding tickets.

Sequeira said a decision on allying with like-minded parties will be taken by the party high-command.

“Yes. Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai is my friend. We had worked together in Congress. However, as far as tying-up for the polls is concerned, Delhi will decide,'' he added. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. Surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and came to power under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. Subsequently, many MLAs of Congress crossed over to the ruling BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)