AAP slams Yogi govt for alleged corruption, promises free electricity, water if voted to power in UP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over alleged corruption and announced a slew of benefits like free electricity, water and health care for residents, if it is voted to power in the state next year.

Senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh also said it would reach out to all people in the state irrespective of caste and community as AAP has resolved to realise the dreams of B R Ambedkar.

The announcement was made during a press conference held as part of the AAP's 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar with the party's state unit chief Sabhajit Singh also in attendance.

"The objective of the Tiranga Yatra is to ensure the 'aan baan shaan' (pride, honour and glory) of the tricolour on the 75th year of the country's Independence. The politics of Uttar Pradesh has dented the 'aan baan shaan' of the tricolour," Sisodia, also deputy chief minister of Delhi, said.

"BJP talks of nationalism but when it comes to providing education to children of the nation, they are the ones who usurp the midday meal funds meant for their education by the people in power,'' he said.

''Children are forced to eat 'roti' with salt! And when a journalist highlighted irregularities in mid-day meal scheme at a government school, he was thrown in jail," Sisodia alleged.

Citing the death of a pregnant woman in Firozabad due to alleged unavailability of hospital bed, he slammed the state government over ''lack'' of health infrastructure.

"The youth is jobless, the farmers do not get adequate return for their produce and people in cities face corruption for getting even smallest of works done," he said.

"AAP has resolved to keep up the 'aan baan shaan' (pride, honour and glory) of the tricolour. We will reach out to all people in the state irrespective of caste and community and appeal to them to elect a party that works with an objective to achieve the dreams of Dr. B R Ambedkar," Sisodia said.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the AAP will contest elections on all 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh and announced a slew of benefits for the people if his party is voted to power.

"AAP has resolved to rid UP of corruption, provide quality education to students, adequate returns to farmers for their farm produce, safety to girls and women in the state," he said.

"Three hundred units of power supply will be made free for the poor, water supply would be free, free health care, employment would be ensured for the youth and if they don't get jobs then they will be given unemployment allowance," Singh said, adding his party has vowed before the tricolour to deliver on these promises.

The AAP leader said in Uttar Pradesh it is going to be a fight between ''kamal ka jhanda and tiranga'' (BJP and India).

"Those carrying out rallies with BJP flags are given permission in Uttar Pradesh but FIR is registered against those doing same with the Indian flag," he said, referring to the lodging of a police case against 517 AAP workers, including Sisodia and himself, in Agra recently.

"I want to ask if there is British rule in the country? Can't we celebrate the country's 75th Independence year with the national flag? If not in India, where else should we hold the tricolour! We want to let (Chief Minister Yogi) Adityanath know that the Tiranga Yatra will be held in every village of the state whether one FIR is lodged against AAP workers or a hundred," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)