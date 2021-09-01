Left Menu

Biden vows to protect Roe v. Wade after Texas abortion law takes effect

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:48 IST
President Joe Biden condemned the Texas law that went into effect on Wednesday which prohibts the vast majority of abortions in the state, and pledged his administration would fight to protect the constitutional right to abortion as laid out in the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

"The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes," Biden said in a statement. "And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

