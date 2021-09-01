Left Menu

Chiranjeevi calls on TN CM Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:59 IST
Chiranjeevi calls on TN CM Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here and hailed the DMK president as a 'statesman.' In a tweet, the veteran star expressed delight over meeting Stalin.

''Delighted to meet Hon'ble CM of TN Thiru @mkstalin. Congratulated him for emerging as a statesman with his several beneficial initiatives cutting across party lines, for being people's leader with vision & dedication & for his efficient governance in Covid situation,'' the actor tweeted.

Stalin's son Udyananidhi, also an actor and a legislator, was present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021