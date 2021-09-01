Chiranjeevi calls on TN CM Stalin

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here and hailed the DMK president as a 'statesman.' In a tweet, the veteran star expressed delight over meeting Stalin.

''Delighted to meet Hon'ble CM of TN Thiru @mkstalin. Congratulated him for emerging as a statesman with his several beneficial initiatives cutting across party lines, for being people's leader with vision & dedication & for his efficient governance in Covid situation,'' the actor tweeted.

Stalin's son Udyananidhi, also an actor and a legislator, was present during the meeting.

