U.S. says looking at all possible routes for Afghan evacuations

The United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue to help Americans and legal permanent residents to leave Afghanistan, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Nuland also said the United States would continue to have conversations with the Taliban that serve U.S. interests as well as those of U.S. allies.

