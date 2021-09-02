Japan ruling party head candidate Kishida calls for big stimulus package

Japan must compile an economic stimulus package worth "tens of trillions of yen" to combat the coronavirus pandemic, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the race for ruling party chief, said on Thursday.

The package must be compiled "swiftly" and include cash payouts to non-permanent workers and others who will be affected by steps to contain the flow of people, Kishida said in a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)