Left Menu

Duterte daughter says has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has named several politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, whom she said have offered to run with her in next year's presidential election. Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City, is leading opinion polls https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-duterte-winning-ticket-poll-philippines-election-2021-07-13/?enowpopup but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of the October deadline to file for candidacy.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 16:05 IST
Duterte daughter says has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election

Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has named several politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, whom she said have offered to run with her in next year's presidential election.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City, is leading opinion polls https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-duterte-winning-ticket-poll-philippines-election-2021-07-13/?enowpopup but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of the October deadline to file for candidacy. Duterte-Carpio, 43, said on Facebook that lawmakers Sherwin Gatchalian and Christopher "Bong" Go had "personally expressed their offer to run as my vice president".

It was unclear when Go made the offer, but Duterte-Carpio's post late on Wednesday comes a few days after Go rejected the ruling party's endorsement https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/dutertes-top-aide-declines-philippine-presidential-nomination-2021-08-30 as presidential candidate. She said other possible running mates include former defence minister Gilbert Teodoro, who made his offer via common friends, and the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Go said he was open to the idea. "When I learned that there were some aspirants who wish to be Mayor Sara's vice president in case she runs for the presidency, I expressed my willingness to be considered," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Asked at a business forum if he might contest the presidency himself, Marcos, better known as "Bongbong", said a presidential run was a possibility. Duterte-Carpio has been quoted in media as saying she was open to running.

"Whether or not she has already decided on her plans of running, there really is clamour from many sectors," said political analyst Edmund Tayao. "Many politicians think she will be a formidable presidential candidate."

Her 76-year-old father is prohibited by the constitution from seeking a second term, but his opponents believe he could extend his grip on power through an election of an ally. He has declared he will seek the vice presidency, if daughter Duterte-Carpio does not run for president.

Duterte remains popular despite his notoriously bloody anti-narcotics campaign and growing criticism over the country's coronavirus epidemic, one of Asia's worst.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021