Left Menu

Privatisation of PSUs not in national interest, will oppose Centre's policy: TN CM Stalin

Privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings is not in national interest and the Tamil Nadu government would oppose the Centres bid to privatise PSUs which are public assets, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the State Assembly on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:21 IST
Privatisation of PSUs not in national interest, will oppose Centre's policy: TN CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Privatization of Public Sector Undertakings is not in the national interest and the Tamil Nadu government would oppose the Centre's bid to privatize PSUs which are public assets, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the State Assembly on Thursday. The PSUs of India are public assets that are designed to nurture economic growth and provide job opportunities and these are also the bedrock of small and micro enterprises, Stalin said.

''It is our view that selling or leasing PSUs are not in the national interest,'' he said.

The public sector units functioned considering larger public good and welfare and an objective of profit alone is not the goal of such enterprises, he added. Hence, the Chief Minister said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his government's opposition to the union government following a trend towards privatization of PSUs, he said.

Prime Minister Modi had months ago said that the ''government has no business to be in business.'' Barring four strategic areas, the Centre had said that it was for privatization of PSUs in all the other sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021