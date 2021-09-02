Tripura assembly speaker quits post, appointed as state BJP VP
I thank party president Manik Saha and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for giving me the opportunity to work for the organisation, he told a press conference Saha, who was present at the press conference, announced that Das was appointed as the vice-president of the partys state unit.Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik relinquished the post of the BJP Tripura unit vice-president on Thursday.
Tripura assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das on Thursday resigned from his post before being appointed as the vice-president of the BJP's state unit.
Das said he has resigned voluntarily as he is interested to work for the party.
''I requested the party to bring me back to organisational works. I thank party president (Manik Saha) and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for giving me the opportunity to work for the organisation,” he told a press conference Saha, who was present at the press conference, announced that Das was appointed as the vice-president of the party's state unit.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik relinquished the post of the BJP Tripura unit vice-president on Thursday. She became Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment in July.
