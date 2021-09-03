Left Menu

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly commencing Friday is likely to be a stormy one with the BJP-led opposition set to corner the ruling JMM-Congress combine on issues ranging from employment policy to the law and order situation in the state.The session will end on September 9.

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly likely to be stormy
The session will end on September 9. BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said the party will also raise the demand for doing away with the state’s employment policy.

He said the saffron party has framed a draft outlining the “flaws” of the policy.

“The state government has failed to provide employment to youths. During the past 19 months, not even 19 people got jobs,” BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi claimed.

The party also boycotted the all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Rabindranath Mahto on Thursday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said: ''Held discussions with the ruling party legislators and leaders about the strategy for the monsoon session to be held from tomorrow.'' PTI NAM RBT RBT

