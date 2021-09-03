Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Evacuated Afghans, hoping to resettle in U.S., face extended limbo in third countries

In mid-August, Ahmad got an urgent call from his nephew, Zia, telling him to come immediately to Kabul airport to try to get on an evacuation flight. Members of the Taliban had been to Ahmad's house in the capital looking for Zia, who had worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan. They also wanted Ahmad, who was not at home at the time, to report to the police station, Zia told him.

Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missiles over Damascus - state news

Syrian air defenses confronted missiles fired by Israel in the skies over Damascus, the state news agency said early on Friday. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus," a Syrian military source said in a statement published on state television

Macron proposes investing billions of euros in Marseille ahead of likely re-election bid

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a multibillion-euro plan to turn Marseille into what he called a world city and help slash crime, drug trafficking and poverty, offering clues to campaign themes in his likely re-election bid.

After a summer spent on international crises, Macron is turning his focus to the domestic political scene, just slightly more than seven months before the next presidential election.

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian during Gaza border clashes

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian along the Gaza border on Thursday as hundreds set fire to tyres and threw stones, Gaza's health ministry said. The Israeli military said that over 1,000 Palestinians had gathered along the fortified frontier, hurling explosives and setting tyres ablaze.

German SPD extends lead over Merkel's sliding conservatives

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have opened up a five-point lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives ahead of a Sept. 26 national election that promises multiple coalition options, a poll showed on Thursday. The centre-left SPD's surge in polls has dimmed the prospects of another victory by the conservatives, whose promise of "steadfastness" is failing to resonate with voters concerned by climate change, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged efforts to prevent natural disasters or coronavirus outbreaks from damaging the economy as he convened a meeting of the ruling party's politburo, state media reported on Friday. Economic plans dominated the agenda at the meeting held in Pyongyang on Thursday, KCNA news agency reported.

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul

Taliban forces and fighters loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud battled in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley on Thursday, more than two weeks after the Islamist militia seized power, as Taliban leaders in the capital, Kabul, worked to form a government. Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban, who retook control of the country as U.S. and foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of conflict following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

UK government plans new pet abduction offence after rise in thefts

The British government said on Friday it was planning to make pet abduction a criminal offence in England after a rise in the theft of animals, especially dogs, during the COVID-19 pandemic. With pet ownership surging during coronavirus lockdowns as people spent more time at home, the price of some dog breeds soared by as much as 89% making stealing animals more attractive to criminals.

EU should enable military coalitions to tackle crises, Germany says

Germany called on the European Union on Thursday to enable coalitions of the willing within the bloc to rapidly deploy a military force in a crisis as members discussed the lessons learned after the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan.

EU efforts to create a rapid reaction force have been paralysed for more than a decade despite the creation in 2007 of a system of battlegroups of 1,500 troops that have never been used due to disputes over funding and a reluctance to deploy.

UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan

Britain said on Friday it would release 30 million pounds ($41 million) of aid to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control. The British government said 10 million pounds would immediately be made available to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR and other humanitarian groups to help with shelters and sanitation facilities at the borders.

