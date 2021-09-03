Japan's ruling party execs meet as PM Suga struggles ahead of election

Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) executives were on Friday scheduled to meet and approve the party's reshuffle, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga struggles to shore up support ahead of a leadership contest and a general election. The meeting would give Suga the authority to carry out the personnel changes, expected to take place by early next week and seen as a test of the unpopular premier's ability to attract high-profile backers.

Domestic media reported that Suga was to calling a snap election on Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning he said he no plans to do so after party grandees, including his powerful predecessor Shinzo Abe, intervened to stop him. The party leader contest is slated for Sept. 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. The government is considering holding the general election on Oct. 17.

Suga, 72, took office last September with support of about 70%, but his ratings have sunk to record lows below 30% as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections and many of his LDP lawmakers fear for their seats. He is set to replace his long-term ally Toshihiro Nikai as the Secretary General, a powerful post with influence over campaign funds that Nikai has held for a record-long stint of more than five years.

Whether Suga is able to replace Nikai - key to ensuring Suga's victory as party chief last year - with a high-profile name is unclear. Party executive changes would most likely be accompanied by a small-scale reshuffle of the cabinet. Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is challenging Suga for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-politics-idAFKBN2FY01W Suga's coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic.

Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with its members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the party leader race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)