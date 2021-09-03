Naqvi terms Akhilesh Yadav's remark on winning 400 seats in UP polls as 'fantasy'

Left Menu

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claim of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls a "fantasy".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:58 IST
Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claim of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls a "fantasy". "Nobody has problems with reality, but this is a fantasy. In the next 20 years, there will be no change in Uttar Pradesh or at the Centre. Such a misunderstanding is detrimental to political health," said the Union Minister in an interview with ANI.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lucknow, Yadav had claimed that the Samajwadi Party would win over 400 out of 403 assembly seats in the upcoming polls. He further claimed that the people do not want BJP back in power in 2022.

"Samajwadis have aimed at 'abki baar 400 paar'...Our effort will be to take people with us. You can't imagine the unhappiness among them, they don't want to see the BJP government in 2022," Yadav had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

