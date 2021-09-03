Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the biggest national issue is unemployment and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is harmful for employment.Taking to Twitter, he posted a screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy CMIE to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:14 IST
Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the biggest national issue is unemployment and alleged that the Narendra Modi government is ''harmful to employment''.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

''The Modi government is harmful to employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them,'' the former Congress chief alleged.

A pretense of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, ''issued in the public interest''.

In another tweet, Gandhi said the biggest national issue is unemployment for which there are ''some direct solutions -- Don't sell PSU-PSB, give monetary help to MSME, think about the country, not friends''.

But the central government doesn't want solutions, Gandhi added.

Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country's economy and flagging concerns over job losses, demanding corrective measures to boost employment. The government has dismissed the opposition party's criticism and rebutted all allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

