Senior UP bureaucrat's PS dies days after shooting self

The private secretary of a senior bureaucrat in the state urban development department who had allegedly shot himself with a revolver in a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Friday, police said.

Vishwambhar Dayal, PS to Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, had shot himself in the temple on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan on Monday.

Dayal, who was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, has died. Further action is being taken, the police said.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hazratganj, Raghvendra Mishra had said that a probe was on in the matter.

''The revolver appears to be licensed. However, we are verifying its details,'' the officer had said.

Dubey had expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.

Asked about the PS' presence on the Janmashtami holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra had said, ''It will be probed.'' PTI SAB DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)