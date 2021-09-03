Left Menu

Senior UP bureaucrat's PS dies days after shooting self

However, we are verifying its details, the officer had said.Dubey had expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.Asked about the PS presence on the Janmashtami holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra had said, It will be probed. PTI SAB DIV DIV

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:00 IST
Senior UP bureaucrat's PS dies days after shooting self
  • Country:
  • India

The private secretary of a senior bureaucrat in the state urban development department who had allegedly shot himself with a revolver in a high-security building connected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Friday, police said.

Vishwambhar Dayal, PS to Additional Chief Secretary Rajnish Dubey, had shot himself in the temple on the eighth floor of Bapu Bhawan on Monday.

Dayal, who was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, has died. Further action is being taken, the police said.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hazratganj, Raghvendra Mishra had said that a probe was on in the matter.

''The revolver appears to be licensed. However, we are verifying its details,'' the officer had said.

Dubey had expressed shock over the incident involving his aide and said that their families had close ties.

Asked about the PS' presence on the Janmashtami holiday and his access to the revolver inside the high-security building, Mishra had said, ''It will be probed.'' PTI SAB DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021