Biden says he will lay out next steps to combat Delta variant next week
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would lay out his administration's next steps to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant next week while calling the U.S. economic recovery durable and strong.
"We need to make more progress in fighting the Delta variant," Biden said in remarks from the White House.
