Left Menu

US could admit more than 50K people from airlift

The US Secretary of Homeland Security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift.Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb in what he called an unprecedented evacuation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:51 IST
US could admit more than 50K people from airlift
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Secretary of Homeland Security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift.

Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb in what he called an unprecedented evacuation. Mayorkas told reporters during a news conference that the US has brought more than 40,000 people into the country from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul last month. About a quarter of those who have come so far are US citizens or permanent residents. The rest, he said, include people who have received the special immigrant visas for Afghans who worked for the US or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity. Also included in this group are people who have applied but not yet received the visa and those considered “vulnerable” under Taliban rule.

That last group includes women, children, and members of civil society, Mayorkas said. The secretary, who came to the US as a refugee from Cuba as a child with his family, spoke proudly of the evacuation effort and said the number of people admitted could exceed 50,000. He said all those entering the US are undergoing security screening and vetting in a number of transit points, where they are tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021