Jaishankar meets Croatian PM; discusses bilateral ties and Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovi and discussed opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation, including in pharma, digital and infrastructure.Jaishankar thanked Plenkovi for receiving him at Zagreb and said that they also discussed pressing global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković and discussed opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation, including in pharma, digital and infrastructure.

Jaishankar thanked Plenković for receiving him at Zagreb and said that they also discussed "pressing global issues", including the situation in Afghanistan.

"Thank Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic for warmly receiving me in Zagreb. Discussed opportunities to further expand our bilateral cooperation including in Pharma, Digital and Infrastructure. Appreciate his insights on pressing global issues, especially Afghanistan," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

He arrived here after completing his two-day visit to Slovenia, during which he held bilateral meetings with his Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar, apart from calling on the country's top leadership.

During his visit to Croatia, the External Affairs Minister will hold bilateral talks with foreign minister Gordan Grlić Radman, and call on the Croatian leadership.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

