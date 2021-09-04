Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Congress starts Parivartan Yatra for 2022 Assembly polls from Khatima

The Congress party on Friday started 'Parivartan Yatra' for 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls by paying homage to the martyrs of the 'Uttarakhand movement' from Khatima.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-09-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 04:22 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Friday started 'Parivartan Yatra' for 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls by paying homage to the martyrs of the 'Uttarakhand movement' from Khatima. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress leader Pritam Singh, Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, state in-charge Devendra Yadav along with the four working state presidents of the Congress party were present in the yatra.

Addressing the media, Godiyal said that the Congress party chose Khatima to start the rally in order to pay tribute to those martyrs who lost their lives during the movement for carving a separate State of Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh. [{70530993-3177-44be-ba93-5d32985ba210:intradmin/Capture_4KemhDM.JPG}]

"Through this rally, we want to send a special message that it is our resolution to build this state in accordance to the aspirations of the martyrs and agitators because of whom this state was formed," he stated. Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, the former CM Harish Rawat said that under the current BJP regime, all the dreams and aspirations of the martyrs and agitators of the state movement are being crushed.

"This Parivartan Yatra (rally for a change) is not only for political change but also to bring a fundamental change in the state situation and the lives of people. We want to bring a positive change towards the betterment and welfare of people. This rally would free Uttarakhand from BJP rule," he added. The Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

