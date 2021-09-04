Success of Jan Ashirwad Yatra is living example of people's faith in PM Modi: BJP

The success of Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a living example of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday. Briefing mediapersons, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Jan Ashirwad Yatra has achieved more success than expected. The yatra covered a distance of over 24,000 km. More than 5,000 events were held during the yatra. This is a living example of the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of BJP workers."

"BJP National President JP Nadda ji congratulated the party workers, all the ministers and the organizers on the successful completion of Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A broad program of newly appointed ministers to their respective areas from August 15 was made by the party," he added. Earlier today, BJP chief JP Nadda thanked the people of the country for their support and blessing to the party workers during Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

"Gratitude to the people of the country for giving immense support and blessings to the members of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet during Jan Ashirwad Yatra. During the 24,000 km journey, more than 5,000 programs received the affection and blessings of the countrymen," Nadda tweeted. "The tremendous success of the Jan Aashirwad Yatras is also proof of the 'Vikas Yatra' that the country has seen under the dynamic and decisive leadership of PM Modi and the trust and support of all his Cabinet Ministers," Nadda said.

The Yatra which started on August 16 was aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. All the newly inducted 39 central ministers connected with the people and sought their Ashirwad (blessings). The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties.

The yatra sought to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programs aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This was done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)

