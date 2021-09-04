Left Menu

Mayawati says BJP troubled by ‘success’ of BSP's 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:47 IST
Mayawati says BJP troubled by ‘success’ of BSP's 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan'
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Saturday said the ''success'' of her party's 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan (meeting of intellectuals)' has troubled the BJP which is now ''copying'' the idea and holding similar events.

''High inflation, poverty and unemployment have made people's lives miserable. As a result, there is anger among the people against the BJP, and their rating has declined significantly,'' Mayawati said.

The BSP started its 'Prabuddh Varg Sammelan' on July 22, and the first phase will conclude on September 7.

The BJP has also announced a series of conferences across all the 403 assembly constituencies for the ''enlightened class'' from September 5 during which it will communicate with the people working in different areas of the society, including teachers, engineers, doctors, litterateurs and deliberate on the works and schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

Referring to a news channel survey on the upcoming Assembly elections, Mayawati said, ''The vote share of the BJP has been shown above 40 per cent. The pre-election survey is completely sponsored, mischievous and misleading. The special aim of the survey is to show the BJP is strong so that BSP leaders lose their confidence. But, the fact of the matter is the BSP is ready to face such conspiracies.'' She said BSP workers are now more enthusiastic, determined and working with more courage. ''As the UP Assembly elections are approaching closer, the conspiracy of the anti-BSP forces are becoming more and more poisonous and mischievous.'' The BSP is ready to face such ''conspiracies'', she said. Mayawati also claimed that people from different sections of the society including Brahmins are joining the BSP as they are disappointed by the ''biased'' attitude of the BJP. This has made not only the BJP but also the SP and Congress furious, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021