Sinha meets members of parliamentary panel on IT visiting J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:55 IST
Sinha met the members of the committee, which is led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, at the Raj Bhavan. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met the visiting members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology here.

Sinha met the members of the committee, which is led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, at the Raj Bhavan.

''Met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by its Chairperson & Member Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor at Raj Bhavan,'' Sinha said.

Members of several parliamentary committees have recently visited Jammu and Kashmir.

