Govt should spell out before country its policy on Afghanistan, Taliban: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Saturday expressed concern over the ''Afghanistan-Russia-Pakistan triangle'' and asked the government to spell out before the country its policy on Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that the government is indulging in the ''lowest level of diplomacy'' as it is merely resorting to ''disaster management''.

''Please let us know, what is your policy regarding Afghanistan? What is your policy regarding the Taliban? Please share with the country,'' he told reporters.

Hitting out at the government, Vallabh said, ''This is the lowest level of diplomacy because you don't have any diplomacy, you don't have any policy. You are just trying to do with disaster management.'' He said that every Indian has the right to know about the government's policy on Afghanistan.

Expressing concern over the ''Afghanistan-Pakistan-Russia triangle'', the Congress leader asked how the government intended to deal with it.

''How are they are going to play? What is their intention? What is your policy to counter this triangle, which Afghanistan, Pakistan and Russia are forming in Afghanistan?'' the leader said.

He claimed that neither the External Affairs Minister nor his ministry has spelt out the policy on Afghanistan so far ''What is your policy on Afghanistan. The country wants to know, please don't mislead us,'' he said, noting that India has a major investment in Afghanistan.

Training his guns on the prime minister, he said, ''He is a Master's in political science and since this is a political issue, he should spell out his views on Afghanistan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

