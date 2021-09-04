Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Danish FM Jeppe Kofod; launch cooperation in health sector

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and reviewed the progress of the joint working groups in various sectors besides launching important cooperation in the field of health to strengthen the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership.Jaishankar, who arrived in Denmark from his visit to Croatia, was received by Queen Margrethe II here.Honoured to be received by Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II in Copenhagen today.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:50 IST
Jaishankar meets Danish FM Jeppe Kofod; launch cooperation in health sector
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and reviewed the progress of the joint working groups in various sectors besides launching important cooperation in the field of health to strengthen the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Denmark from his visit to Croatia, was received by Queen Margrethe II here.

''Honoured to be received by Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II in Copenhagen today. Deeply appreciate her warm sentiments for India,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

''Reviewed the Joint Action Plan to follow up on the 2020 Virtual Summit. Our Green Strategic Partnership is making progress,'' he said.

''Noted steady progress in our Joint Working Groups across many sectors. Added Health to it,'' he said.

Jaishankar also co-chaired the 4th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with Kofod.

He also held productive discussions with CEOs of Danish companies Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber representatives.

''They help to make our Green Strategic Partnership happen. Thank FM @JeppeKofod for the initiative in bringing us together,'' he said.

Tweeting a picture with Kofod and Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen, he said, ''a partnership focused on wind and water with FM @JeppeKofod and @Vestas CEO Anderson.'' In a separate tweet, Danish Foreign Minister Kofod said, ''excellent progress on DK-India relations with @DrSJaishankar on a historic visit to Denmark.'' ''New steps are taken to deliver on #GreenStrategicPartnership, including launching new important cooperation on Health,'' Kofod said.

