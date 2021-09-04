Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor meets Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:45 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology which is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday called on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here.

The meeting took place at Abdullah's residence this evening where his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah was also present.

''Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on IT @ShashiTharoor called on his Lok Sabha colleague & @JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar this evening,'' Omar wrote on Twitter.

''It was good seeing you @ShashiTharoor I look forward to continuing our conversation in Delhi one of these days soon,'' Omar said in another tweet.

