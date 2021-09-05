Home Minister Amit Shah hails top rating of PM in global survey
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the finding of a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, and said it reflected the unwavering faith of every Indian in his works and visionary leadership.The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of a list which included US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Self-reliant India and its hard-working leadership are leading the world.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the finding of a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, and said it reflected the ''unwavering faith'' of every Indian in his works and visionary leadership.
The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 per cent approval on the top of a list which included US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
''Self-reliant India and its hard-working leadership are leading the world. Prime Minister @narendramodi continues to top the list of world's most popular leaders with 70 % Global Approval Rating. It is a symbol of the unwavering faith of every Indian in the works and visionary leadership of Modi,'' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
