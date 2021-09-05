Left Menu

Raiganj BJP MLA says he will not attend any party programme

Kalyani, also indicated to reporters that he will not take any immediate drastic step and that he will continue to work as a legislator.The BJP lawmaker said that he was forced to take the decision following differences with district BJP chief Basudeb Sarkar.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 22:26 IST
Raiganj BJP MLA says he will not attend any party programme
Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani Sunday announced he will henceforth not attend any party programme, triggering speculation about his future move. Kalyani, also indicated to reporters that he will not take any immediate drastic step and that he will continue to work as a legislator.

The BJP lawmaker said that he was forced to take the decision following differences with district BJP chief Basudeb Sarkar. ''Raiganj MP Debasree Choudhury also did not take the initiative to address my grievances,'' the MLA said. He did not give any categorical reply to repeated questions about his future move. ''I think the district leadership does not want my services. The president of the district unit is not taking people like me into confidence while taking important decisions. He is surrounded by a handful of people who are close to him,'' he added.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy had returned to the TMC with son Subhransu in May, days after being elected on the saffron party ticket from Krishnanagar South assembly seat.

He was followed by three more TMC turncoats, who had contested the assembly election on BJP ticket, won and returned to their old party, the last one being Kaliaganj MLA Soumen Roy who came back to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Saturday. PTI SUS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

