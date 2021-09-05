Mandaviya meets health ministers of UK, Brazil, Italy

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said he had an interaction with his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza on giving priority in travel to vaccinated Indian students enrolled in educational institutions in Italy and on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

Mandaviya is in Rome, Italy, for the G20 health ministers' meeting.

In a series of tweets, he said, ''Had an interaction with Mr Roberto Speranza, Health Minister, Italy to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the field of health and medicine.'' ''Discussed giving priority in travel to Indian vaccinated students enrolled in Italian educational institutions. Also, invited Italian pharmaceutical companies to invest and expand their business in India,'' he added.

In another tweet, the minister said he invited UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid to visit India and discussed with him a roadmap for a new health dialogue between the two countries. ''UK appreciated India's management of COVID & congratulated on administering first #COVID19 vaccine dose to more than half the population,'' he stated.

''Our discussions included ways to promote digital health & enhancing access to new models of telemedicine,'' Mandaviya said of his meeting with Javid, adding that he highlighted various areas of cooperation in the field of healthcare.

Mandaviya also met his Brazilian counterpart.

''Had an excellent discussion with Mr Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health for Brazil, for better cooperation in healthcare. We spoke about One Health & the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB,'' he tweeted. In another tweet put out late Sunday, he said, ''"Participated in G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 hosted by Italian Presidency @G20org with the theme "People, Planet & Prosperity" Shared India's response to monitor Global Health Impact of #COVID19 pandemic, with a detailed assessment of its consequences in implementing SDGs.'' PTI PLB TIR TIR

