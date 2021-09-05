Left Menu

Pak PM slams India for filing case against separatist leader Geelani's family

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-09-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 23:04 IST
Pak PM slams India for filing case against separatist leader Geelani's family
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed India for what he claimed ''snatching'' the body of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and registering a case against his family.

Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.

An FIR was registered by local police against unnamed people over the draping of Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of ''anti-national'' slogans after his death.

In a tweet, Khan said that ''snatching" the body of Geelani and registering case against his family was another example of India's ''descent into fascism''.

