Pak PM slams India for filing case against separatist leader Geelani's family
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed India for what he claimed ''snatching'' the body of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and registering a case against his family.
Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. The pro-Pakistan separatist leader, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried at a mosque near his residence.
An FIR was registered by local police against unnamed people over the draping of Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of ''anti-national'' slogans after his death.
In a tweet, Khan said that ''snatching" the body of Geelani and registering case against his family was another example of India's ''descent into fascism''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India-US partnership more critical now in combating Taliban, terrorism: Congressman Khanna
Another video of assault on Pakistani woman sparks rage on social media
Woman paraded naked in Jharkhand village over affair with married man
Highest herbal garden of India situated at 11,000 feet established in Uttarakhand
Country's highest herbal park inaugurated near Indo-China border in U’khand