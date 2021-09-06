Left Menu

Counting for votes for 3 civic body polls begins in Karnataka

Counting of votes for civic body polls 2021 for three city corporations in North Karnataka has begun in Hubli on Monday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-09-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 12:08 IST
Counting for polls of 3 city corporations underway. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes for civic body polls 2021 for three city corporations in North Karnataka has begun in Hubli on Monday. According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in the contest in Kalaburagi for 55 seats. In Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting, and in Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the contesting.

Until now, counting for 42 wards has been completed wherein, BJP is leading with 26 seats, while Congress scored 13 seats and 3 seats for Independent. A total of 8,18,096 voters voted during corporation polls. The total polling percentage recorded in Hubballi-Dharwad was 53.81 per cent, while for Belagavi, and Kalaburagi corporation polls, 50.41 and 49.40 per cent were reported respectively.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. (ANI)

