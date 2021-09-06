UK PM Johnson, senior ministers plan U.S. visits, The Telegraph reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers will head to the United States on official visits in coming weeks, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Plans are also being drawn up for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, finance minister Rishi Sunak and other cabinet members to fly to the United States for meetings and conferences this month or in early October, newspaper said.

Johnson is expected to speak at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in the week of Sept. 20, the report added.

